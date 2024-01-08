Arrest made in deadly Philly shooting of teen on July 4, 2021

An arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a teen boy in Philadelphia back on July 4, 2021, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

James Adams, 23, is charged in the murder of 17-year-old Tyron Rozier.

Rozier was on the 2100 block of West Sedgley Avenue on the night of July 4, 2021, when shots were fired.

Rozier was found suffering from a gunshot wound by Philadelphia Police about an hour later. He was then pronounced dead.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Investigators say they received a tip from the public that identified Adams as the suspect in Rozier’s murder. They also said Adams used a 9mm “ghost gun” to shoot and kill the teen.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) used additional leads and partnered with the city’s Thirty-Second Investigating Grand Jury as well as federal authorities to gather more evidence and obtain an arrest warrant for Adams, officials said.

Adams was arrested last week and charged with murder and other related offenses. He is currently in custody and being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

"Thanks to the Investigating Grand Jury for their service and work in helping close this case," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "This case is also emblematic of the power of high-end forensic capabilities in solving serious cases like this one, as well as the need for more of these capabilities so that we can solve more cases and bring justice to victims and co-victims of violent crime. It's also emblematic of the need for resources to help build a cold case unit that will help solve cases like this one."

The shooting was one of three that occurred on July 4, 2021, including an incident in which 100 shots were fired at a cookout, killing two men.

A suspect was later arrested, convicted and sentenced for that shooting.