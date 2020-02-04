What to Know Tiffany Reed, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as she tried to cross busy North Broad Street on Jan. 12.

Reed was set to be married a few weeks later.

On Tuesday, police announced homicide by vehicle charges against Todd Burton of Philadelphia.

Weeks after a woman who was preparing to get married was struck and killed while crossing North Broad Street, Philadelphia police announced charges in the case.

Todd Burton was arrested Monday and charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other charges in the early morning Jan. 12 crash that left Tiffany Reed dead, police said. The 21-year-old was arraigned early Tuesday and jailed on $200,000 bail, according to court records.

Philadelphia Police Department

Reed was crossing Broad Street at Lehigh Avenue Sunday around 3:45 a.m. after finishing work. Suddenly she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle which then continued north on Broad Street before traveling east on Glenwood Avenue.

Reed was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where she died hours later. Her family said she was set to be married in February.

“They said, ‘Mom, she’s gone,’” Reed’s mother, Terdell Wees, told NBC10. “And I said, ‘No. No. God, no. Why?'"

After he death, Reed’s family released a video of her younger brother breaking down in tears while mourning her in the hopes that it would inspire someone to speak up.

“I just want them to come forward for my little sister and my little brother,” Nyimah Debose, Reed’s sister, told NBC10.

In the aftermath of the crash, police shared surveillance video of the striking vehicle leaving the scene and shared a description of the car.

Police didn't reveal how they came to accuse Burton.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Burton's attorney told NBC10 he would be releasing a statement at some point.