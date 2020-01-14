What to Know Tiffany Reed, 29, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Reed was set to be married next month.

Police released surveillance video of the hit-and-run vehicle and said it should have extensive front-end damage.

Tiffany Reed’s family was getting ready to celebrate her wedding next month. Now however, they’ll have to plan her funeral after a hit-and-run driver left her to die in North Philadelphia over the weekend.

“They said, ‘Mom, she’s gone,’” Reed’s mother, Terdell Wees, told NBC10. “And I said, ‘No. No. God, no. Why?'"

Reed, 29, was walking along Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Sunday around 3:45 a.m. after finishing work. Suddenly she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle which then continued north on Broad Street before traveling east on Glenwood Avenue.

Reed was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

“When you have something for 29 years and it goes, it hurts,” Wees said.

Police released surveillance video of the hit-and-run vehicle driving off though it did not give a clear shot of the car. Police said the vehicle should have extensive front-end damage.

Reed’s family also released a video of her younger brother breaking down in tears while mourning her in the hopes that it would inspire someone to speak up.

“I just want them to come forward for my little sister and my little brother,” Nyimah Debose, Reed’s sister, told NBC10.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, please call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181/3182. You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-8477 or texting PPD TIP or 773847.