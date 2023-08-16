An armed man in his twenties stole a 28-foot sailboat at Pier 5 Marina located near Penns Landing in Philadelphia just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

A boat club at the marina was doing training exercises when the man jumped into the docked sailboat and drove away, according to police.

He rode the boat for about 2 miles on the Delaware River before being stopped south of the Ben Franklin Bridge by Philadelphia police.

"This is very rare for someone to steal a sailboat," Philadelphia Police chief inspector Scott Small said. "Definitely unusual."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

When police went to arrest the man, they found a stolen semi-automatic gun in his possession.

The suspect is expected to be charged with illegally possessing a gun and for stealing a boat.