Flames tore through Chester County apartments just days before Christmas.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the Ramsgate Court Townhomes off South Franklin Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The fire left the roof burned out and forced people out of their homes into the cold morning air.

No one was hurt, Chester County dispatchers said.

The fire continued to burn and smoke nearly two hours after it began.

It wasn't clear how many units were impacted by the blaze.

This story is developing and will be updated.