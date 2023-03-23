Antisemitic Incidents in Pa. and NJ Reach Record High, ADL Says

What to Know Antisemitic incidents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey reached a record high in 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL reported there were a total of 114 recorded antisemitic incidents in Pennsylvania in 2022, up 65% from 2021, while a record 408 antisemitic incidents were reported in New Jersey, a 10% increase from 2021.

The ADL also reported an increase in antisemitic incidents in Delaware, rising from 3 in 2021 to 11 in 2022, the second highest number of incidents recorded in the state since 2015.

The incidents included harassment, which jumped from 49 in 2021 to 85 in 2022 in Pennsylvania, as well as assaults which increased 50% in New Jersey between 2021 and 2022, according to the ADL.

Along with Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, the ADL released multiple reports that found antisemitic attitudes in the United States were at their highest in decades, with white supremacist propaganda distribution hitting a record level in 2022.

“This audit is another reminder of the very real threat the Jewish community is facing,” ADL Philadelphia Regional Director Andrew Goretsky said. “Antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem; it is a threat to democracy and justice. We know that where there is antisemitism, so too are there other forms of hatred. Record antisemitism in our region means there is also record levels of hatred against almost all communities. No one organization or community can address hate alone, it must be a whole of society approach if we are to push back the tides of hatred.”

You can read the ADL’s entire audit on antisemitism in the United States here.