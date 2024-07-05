A second heat wave for the Philadelphia region: We have your guide

It's dangerously hot out there again as we see another heat wave for the summer from now through Monday.

All of our region is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

This time around, heat indices are expected to reach over 100 degrees on Saturday and on Monday.

Léelo en español aquí

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Michelle Rotella explained that even though temperatures are not as high as the last heat wave that we saw in June, the humidity is higher this time around.

The humidity makes it feel as though temperatures are above 100.

Today will be hotter and more humid than yesterday, and heat advisories are in place for much of the region thru Saturday. Scattered t-storms will also develop again this aft and eve, but are more likely to stay north of Philly metro. Storms will be more widespread on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CNUoSjJ9Iu — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 5, 2024

Thunderstorms expected

Some scattered thunderstorms are possible later on Friday in the areas north of the city of Philadelphia, according to the National Weather Service.

Any storms on Saturday will be limited and could happen in the evening. These storms would be southeast of Philadelphia across southern New Jersey and Delaware.

These thunderstorms could bring locally heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

People are doing what they can to stay cool during the extreme temperatures and high humidity. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports.

Philly issues code red alert

Because of the high temperatures, the Philadelphia Public Health department issued a code red alert until further notice.

The department said services are available to help anyone experiencing homelessness to stay safe.

Due to forecasted high temperatures, a Code Red is in effect from 7 a.m., Thursday, July 4, until further notice. If you see someone on the street who needs help call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 or 911 for a medical emergency. Visit https://t.co/NjzFSGFqUB to learn more. pic.twitter.com/e1qQt7vJKn — Homeless Services (@PHLCityHomeless) July 3, 2024

If you see someone outside who needs help, please call 215-232-1984 or 911 if its a medical emergency.

Tips for dealing with heat, noticing signs of heat-related illness

The heat wave could lead to dangerous health conditions with little relief offered. Be sure to limit time exerting yourself outside, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Ready.gov shares these heat tips:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If air conditioning is not available in your home go to a cooling center.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot on your pet’s feet.

Also, be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses. A body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; red, hot and dry skin without sweat; a rapid, strong pulse; and dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness can all be signs of heat stroke.

Should you or a loved one have any of these symptoms, call 911 or go to the hospital immediately.

You can click this link from the National Weather Service for details on the signs of heat exhaustion, heat cramps and other heat-related illnesses.

Stay ahead of whatever Mother Nature brings

Be sure to keep watching NBC10 News and have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to get the latest weather forecasts and conditions in real-time.