Amber Alert Issued for Girl Abducted in Reading, Pa.

A 13-year-old girl was abducted by a man in Reading Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania State Police said, prompting an Amber Alert.
The state police issued the alert for Janae Kalia-Henry. She was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading, the PSP said.
The girl was wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants, state police said. She is described as a Black girl who is five feet, one inch tall and weighs around 106 pounds.
The unknown male abductor was driving a silver Chevrolet Traverse with Pennsylvania plates, according to the PSP.
The public is asked to call 911 if they know of the girl's whereabouts.