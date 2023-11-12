CONSHOHOCKEN

Employee stabs fellow worker during altercation at Conshohocken bar

Police said the one staff member stabbed another in a fight at Bar Lucca on Saturday

By Emily Rose Grassi and Hayden Mitman

Police were called to Bar Lucca in Montgomery County after a worker was stabbed during an altercation between two staff members on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, officers responded to Bar Lucca, along the 700 block of Hector Street in Conshohocken just before 4 p.m. on Saturday after an "employee stabbed another employee after a dispute with a small pocket type knife."

Officials said the injured employee was taken to a nearby hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The employee suspected in the stabbing was apprehended a few blocks away after he left the scene, police said.

The owner of the bar, Brian Pieri, shared more insight into the incident on Facebook.

"Our remaining energy will be spent focusing on the staff member who was unfortunately involved, unwillingly in the altercation," Pieri said.

The incident is under investigation by Whitemarsh Township Police.

