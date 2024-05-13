Officials seize 60 dead butterflies from package passing through Philly

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently recovered a parcel containing 60 dead butterflies as it passed through Philadelphia on its way to an address on Wayne County, Pa., officials said.

According to officials with the agency, the parcel was discovered on May 2, and was labeled as “pieces of silk to be used in works."

Instead, the package contained 60 dead butterflies from Portugal, officials said.

According to investigators, the parcel contained dried out pupal cases and over 60 envelopes containing dead adult moth and butterfly specimens of the order Lepidoptera.

Officials said the package was destined to an address in Wayne County, Pa.

The package was reported the discovery to inspectors with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as that agency regulates the importation of wildlife, including dead specimens.

This parcel, officials said on Monday, did not contain import certifications, invoices, or other documentation that would have declared the scientific species names or the purpose for this shipment.

Investigators turned it over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on May 3, officials said.

“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have a very challenging and critical mission, and that is to protect our vital agricultural resources against the accidental or deliberate introduction of invasive insect pests, and plant and animal diseases that could harm our nation’s economic vitality,” said Tater Ortiz, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.