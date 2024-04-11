Abington Township police warn residents about uptick in car thefts

Police in Abington Township are warning residents to be on alert due to an uptick in car thefts.

There has been a recent increase in specifically Kia and Hyundai thefts or attempted thefts in the area, police said.

According to police, in most incidents, the suspects break a vehicle window, tamper with the ignition and use a USB cord to start the vehicles.

Police said these reported thefts occurred between March 28 and April 9 and mainly took place during daylight hours in the Glenside section of the township.

There have been additional incidents on Old York Road and Shoemaker Roads, police said.

If you see anything suspicious Abington Police ask that residents call 9-1-1 to report it.

Police said residents should always lock their vehicles, take their keys or fobs with them, never leave valuable items in their vehicles, never leave their vehicles running unattended or unlocked and consider using a steering wheel immobilization device.