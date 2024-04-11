Woman found dead in Montgomery County home. Investigators call it homicide

Montgomery County detectives investigated a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found in a house early Wednesday.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Springfield Township Police Chief Michael Pitkow announced the death of 57-year-old Elizabeth Shea of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania.

Springfield Township police responded to Shea's Cromwell Lane home around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a wellness check, investigators said.

"They arrived to find the victim deceased in the home’s master bedroom," the county DA's office said in a news release.

Investigators didn't reveal any further details about how Shea died. An autopsy was planned for Thursday, the DA's office said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Springfield Township Police at 215-836-1601.