A look at new laws in effect for Pa., NJ and Del. in 2024

When we ring in the new year, there will be a number of new laws in the region.

Here's a look at some of the new legislation for 2024.

PENNSYLVANIA

Probation reform

This is new legislation, signed earlier this month, that aims to limit the length of probation and prevent people from being sent back to jail for minor violations.

During its signing, legislators noted that Pennsylvania is a state with one of the highest rates of residents who are incarcerated or under supervision.

The signing of this legislation brought out the stars, as rapper Meek Mill was in Harrisburg to attend the event.

Automatic voter registration

Starting in 2024, Pennsylvania will combine the verification processes of registration with the Department of Motor Vehicles with voter registration.

In a statement on the bill, Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro's office said this effort "will enhance the accuracy and security of Pennsylvania voter rolls while saving taxpayers time and money."

Changes to Pennsylvania's dog law

This bill is intended to "improve public safety in communities statewide; improve conditions for dogs in breeding kennels, day cares, and shelters; protect those who buy or adopt dogs in Pennsylvania; and help prevent the spread of infectious disease among dogs," according to the governor's office.

It will require all dogs in the state to be licensed at the time of purchase (legal at eight weeks), or by three months old, whichever comes first. Those selling or offering dogs for adoption will be required to provide a dog license application along with the dog.

The fee for an annual dog license will increase to $8.70 on March 1, 2024, for all dogs. Until then, it costs $6.70 for spayed or neutered dogs, and $8.70 for others.

Porch pirates can now face felony charge

Porch pirates have been a problem across the Commonwealth -- especially recently. But, a new law will allow a third offense, for those caught stealing packages, to be considered a third degree felony.

The new law makes Pennsylvania the eighth state to consider felony charges for porch pirates.

Replacing Philly DA's Office

This bill, Act 40, calls for the Pennsylvania Attorney General to name a special prosecutor that would have authority to handle crimes that occur on any SEPTA property in Philadelphia.

Recently, the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner argued that the law "strips the twice-elected District Attorney in the largest and most racially diverse county in Pennsylvania of prosecutorial authority over crimes within 500 yards of SEPTA property – effectively covering the entire county."

The office of Pennsylvania's Attorney General Michelle Henry has said that it is reviewing this law "in order to fully understand the parameters of the jurisdictional complexities, what the office’s responsibilities will be under the law, and how the funding will occur."

NEW JERSEY

Minimum wage raise

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase from $14.13 to $15.13 per hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2024.

In a statement on this increase, the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that the increase "achieves – and exceeds – the goal set by legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees."

Expansion of restraining orders to protect victims of domestic violence

This is a law that will step in to provide protective orders for victims in situations where domestic violence statutes do not apply -- often due to lack of familial or dating relationship between the victim and the offender.

The bill "provides greater protections to individuals who have been victimized through abusive behavior, regardless of their current or prior relationship status to the alleged actor, by expanding the eligible acts for which a protective order may be obtained," according to the governor's office.

The Seinfeld bill

Called the "Seinfeld bill" because of an episode of that sitcom where Jerry is hassled by a telemarketer, the new law will require telemarketers to, within 30 seconds of the call, identify themselves by name and provide the name and number of the person on whose behalf it is being made.

They also have to declare the purpose of that call within that initial half-minute.

Stricter penalties for – gun trafficking, auto theft and catalytic converters

Legislators in New Jersey are enforcing harsher penalties for several issues. Under, what the governor's office called a "first-in-the-nation" move to combat gun trafficking, a new law will allow anyone who commits a firearm trafficking violation for a weapon used for a crime resulting in a death to be charged with a first-degree crime.

The bill will also allow New Jersey prosecutors to charge out-of-state traffickers -- who have supplied around 80% of guns used for crimes in our state, according to the governor's office -- for the harms their illegal out-of-state conduct causes in New Jersey.

Also, a package of four bills will create harsher penalties for auto theft, with a particular focus on repeat offenders and large-scale automobile trafficking networks.

And, another new law will make it more difficult for thieves to resell catalytic converters, by implementing new guidelines on how they can be bought and sold throughout the state.

New reporting requirements for election results

This bill, as explained by the governor's office, "aims to improve voter confidence in the reporting of election results by requiring periodic reporting of vote tallies beginning on the night of primary and general elections until all eligible ballots have been counted and the election is certified."

In a statement, the governor said that this effort will make election results more transparent throughout the state.

Free feminine products in school bathrooms

In a move to end, what the governor's office called "period poverty," New Jersey public school districts will be required to provide menstrual products free of charge to students in grades six through twelve.

DELAWARE

Minimum wage hike

Just like New Jersey -- and unlike Pennsylvania where minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009 -- Delaware will see a raise in the minimum wage.

Workers in Delaware have seen their minimum wage steadily increase each year since 2020 as the state nears its goal of $15 per hour by 2025.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage will jump from $11.75 to $13.75 per hour.

Marijuana legalization through a pair of bills

Here, similar to New Jersey, Delaware has legalized recreational marijuana use by adults and has authorized the establishment of a state-licensed and regulated cannabis industry.

The new law allows people 21 and older to possess up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of leaf marijuana, 12 grams of concentrated marijuana, or marijuana products containing up to 750 milligrams of the psychoactive compound THC.

Gun bans in schools and at polling places

A pair of new laws will prohibit the carrying of firearms in schools and polling places throughout Delaware. It's intended to allow law officers to act before any potential shooting could occur by being able to confront armed individuals on school grounds, in a safe school or recreation zone or at a polling place on Election Day.

Automatic voter registration

Just like Pennsylvania, Delaware has implemented automatic voter registration at all Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles locations and online at dmv.de.gov.