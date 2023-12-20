The start of 2024 is right around the corner. With a new year comes fireworks, resolutions and (for some) wage increases.

Well, some workers in New Jersey and Delaware will be seeing a boost in their paychecks starting on Jan. 1, 2024, but workers in Pennsylvania won't.

Here's a breakdown of each state's minimum wage rates for the new year:

New Jersey workers get an extra buck

Low-wage workers in New Jersey will see their minimum wage rate jump a dollar per hour, from $14.13 to $15.13.

If you're working as a seasonal employee or for a business with as few as six employees, the minimum wage is expected to follow suit, jumping a buck from $12.93 to $13.93 per hour.

Agricultural employees will see a slightly lower 80 cent increase as the minimum wage goes from $12.01 to $12.81 per hour.

For employees who also receive tips, their wages will remain the same at $5.26 per hour. For details on the rights and protections of tipped workers, click here.

Workers in New Jersey who don't see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a complaint here.

Delaware workers can expect $2 more per hour

The wage increase in the First State is more straight forward.

Workers in Delaware have seen their minimum wage steadily increase each year since 2020 as the state nears its goal of $15 per hour by 2025.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage will jump from $11.75 to $13.75 per hour.

The minimum wage does not include workers in agriculture jobs, domestic services, federal government roles, commission sales, fish industry employees and inmates in department of correction programs.

Pennsylvania workers stand pat

Sorry to say, but the state of Pennsylvania is not planning to raise its minimum wage rate as the calendar turns to 2024. The wage currently stands at $7.25 per hour.

But, there is some good news. Over the summer, the state's House of Representatives passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. The bill was then sent to the Pennsylvania Senate.