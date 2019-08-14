Dozens of police cars and civilians are lined up along Erie Avenue after several officers were shot in Nicetown-Tioga around 4:30 p.m. NBC10's Brandon Hudson is on the scene with updates.

The chaotic shooting scene Wednesday in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, which left at least six police officers shot, had residents huddled in doorways and held back by crime scene tape.

One woman who lives near the shooting scene said it was "like a war," adding that she heard over 100 gunshots.

"This is daytime," the woman, who would only identify herself as Beverly, said. "... Children are running around playing. Where they are was a play lot, where the kids are."

Her description of the firefight's initial moments, before a legion of police officers and SWAT members arrived, brings to mind a war scene. She talked with NBC10 more than two hours after the incident began 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Just a series of shootings. Gunpowder, smell of gunpowder," Beverly told NBC10 from her front stoop at Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street.

At Least 6 Officers Shot in Philadelphia

Another witness, Dale Whittaker, said he saw the gunmen shooting from a row house window.

"I think it was the 1500 block of Erie, a gentleman was on the second-floor apartments. He started shooting out and everyone started running ," Whittaker said. "Every officer ran. It was really serious."

Nearby, behind a line of yellow police tape, a young man watched about 6 p.m. as police continued to run toward the intersection of North 15th Street and Erie Avenue.

He said the entire scene unfolding in his neighborhood left him without words.

"I can't believe it, especially so close to home," he said.