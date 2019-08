At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot during what officials call "an active firefight" in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section Wednesday afternoon, prompting a massive response to the largely residential North Philadelphia neighborhood.

One officer remains trapped inside a home where an ongoing shoot-out stretches into a second hour, police say.

Gunfire initially erupted around 4:30 p.m. after narcotics officers served a warrant to a house near the corner of North 15th and West Butler streets, according to officials.

As officers rushed upstairs, a gunman waiting downstairs with an AK-47 fired shots through the ceiling. Police returned fire and a standoff ensued.

That standoff is stretching into a third hour.

Listen to the Moment Shooting Broke Out in North Philadelphia

Newly released audio reveals the moment police officers were shot in Nicetown-Tioga in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. The situation still remains active. (Published 16 minutes ago)

A seventh police officer responding to the scene was injured in a car accident at the nearby intersection of North Broad and West Cayuga streets. A pedestrian was also injured, police say.

All of the officers are expected to survive, officials say.

Injured Police Officer Rescued From Gunfire in North Philadelphia

Early footage of the dangerous shooting situation in Nicetown-Tioga reveals the moments an injured police officer was pulled from gunfire. (Published 12 minutes ago)

At least one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the firefight started, according to police.

Officers continue to battle with a second gunman, who remains barricaded inside a home as of 7 p.m.

"It was like a war - like a scene that you see in war," a woman who lives in the neighborhood told NBC10. "The guns, the fire, the noise - it was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner."

Frantic calls from responding officers first came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify.

"Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun," a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio. "I got an officer shot."

The officers were seen crouching behind cars, blocking off surrounding streets and surrounding several nearby homes as the firefight unfolded.

Nearby, stunned families and neighbors gathered behind police tape. Several daycares and churches are in the immediate area.

The neighborhood is roughly 2 miles north of Temple University and about 4 miles from Center City.

Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner arrived at the hospital shortly after injured officers were taken for medical treatment. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and President Donald Trump are monitoring the developing situation.

A lockdown is in effect at Temple University's Health Sciences Center campus. The school put out an alert for students to shelter in place.

The shooting is causing major delays for SEPTA's bus and trolley services.

Neighbor Reacts to Dangerous North Philadelphia Shooting

A woman who lives near the scene of the dangerous shooting in Nicetown-Tioga in north Philadelphia describes the moments hundreds of shots were fired in her neighborhood. (Published 59 minutes ago)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.