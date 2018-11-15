What to Know: Travel Delays as Storm Hits Philly Area

Snow snarled traffic and led to dozens of accidents in the Philadelphia area Thursday.

A powerful mid-November storm swept through the Philadelphia region Thursday, bringing with it snow, sleet and heavy rain that caused hundreds of accidents and multiple travel delays.

The combination of variable weather caused treacherous conditions and low visibility for drivers. SEPTA was also experiencing delays to its regional rail and bus services.

In Montgomery County, 120 crashes had been reported since 12 p.m., with numbers "rising every minute," according to the county's Department of Public Safety. Drivers were advised to stay off the roads.

In Chester County, officials reported more than 75 weather-related accidents. They too advised people to avoid driving.

On the Pennsylvania Turnpike, conditions forced speeds to be reduced to 45 mph between the Donegal and Valley Forge exits. Several accidents had also been reported.

Around 1:50 p.m., SEPTA warned of 20-minute delays across all of its system.

The agency also announced the suspension of the Route 35 bus service, which serves Manayunk. Routes 9, 27 and 65 were ending at Wissahickon Transportation Center.

The PATCO system was also experiencing delays around 12:55 p.m. as the agency held trains at their stations to allow its ice train around Ferry Avenue.

Delaware County’s 911 Center was experiencing a “high demand” for emergency services due to crashes throughout the county, spokeswoman Adrianne Marofsky said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.For the latest on this storm, click here.