Gunman Shoots Teen on ATV in West Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Gunman Shoots Teen on ATV in West Philadelphia

The 16-year-old boy was on an ATV at 46th and Market streets when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Things You Need To Know About Baby Powder

    A teen boy is recovering after he was shot while riding an ATV in West Philadelphia, Tuesday afternoon.

    The 16-year-old boy was on an ATV at 46th and Market streets when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

    The teen was shot once in the left leg. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

    A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices