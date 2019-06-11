Gunman Shoots Teen on ATV in West Philadelphia

A teen boy is recovering after he was shot while riding an ATV in West Philadelphia, Tuesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was on an ATV at 46th and Market streets when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the left leg. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

