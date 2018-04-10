Looking for a caffeine fix? Wawa is giving coffee away to celebrate the convenience store chain's anniversary while spotlighting its future.

Customers can stop by any of the hundreds of area Wawa locations Thursday and get a free any-size coffee for "Wawa Day."





Wawa expects to hand out about 2 million cups o' Joe. They are also giving away "ultra-rare weekender duffle" bags recycled from last summer's Hoagiefest billboards to people who retweet them.

The company says "Wawa Day" is a way to "toast the community."

The big celebration in the region will be at 22nd and South streets in Philadelphia where Mayor Jim Kenney will join Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens and others (including mascot Wally Goose) to cut the ribbon on Wawa's newest store.

#WawaDay: Free Coffee for Wawa's Birthday



At the South Street store grand opening, Wawa will announce plans for more Center City stores including revealing details on "a historic, one-of-a-kind store" in the Independence Mall area.

The idea of Wawa Day came about four years ago to celebrate the company's half-a-century legacy but also to promote the Wawa Foundation with a goal of donating $50 million to support causes around health, hunger and everyday heroes. Wawa will celebrate reaching its goal with six in-store celebrations in the six states (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida) it serves and a check presentation to the Special Olympics.

The celebration comes just days before the chain's 54th anniversary. Grahame Wood established the original outlet in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964. The company now has 793 stores with the opening of the Philly store and two recent Florida locations.



The Wawa freebies will keep coming. Earlier this week, it was announced that Pitbull will headline the free Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Tap here to find a Wawa location near you.

