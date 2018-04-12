As if getting free coffee was not enough, Wawa announced Thursday morning their plan for an upcoming store in the heart of Philadelphia, and it is HUGE.

The newest Wawa, located across from Independence Mall inside the Public Ledger building at Sixth and Chestnut streets, will be their largest store in the country with 11,300 square feet of space. That is more than 2,000-square feet larger than its mega Washington, D.C. store.

This store is projected to be complete by the end of 2018.

"We want to reach new audiences in every location. In the historic district, large groups can come in and take a moment to enjoy the space," Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said. "We are so happy to have it in such an amazing and historic area in Philadelphia. It is going to be one of the best so far."



The project is said to honor the historic vibes of Old City, while bringing new life into the particular location. The interior will feature a higher level of sophistication and craft than most Wawa stores. It will feature couches and café seating that flank the entrance.

The Sixth and Chestnut location will have a one-of-the-kind mural created by the Arts Program that will be visible from the entrance.

There will also be large interactive screens throughout the store that customers can engage with.

"As society evolves, we want to evolve with it," Bruce said. "These screens will allow people to open up things like history of Philadelphia, Wawa or community involvement. They will also highlight some fun user-generated content from around the area."

The company still has some questions to answer inlcuding how many restrooms the store will have and how much in sales the store will generate. Wawa hopes to have those answers closer to the store opening.