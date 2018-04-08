Mr. 305 will be heating up the 2-1-5 on the Fourth of July as superstar rapper Pitbull headlines the 2018 Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert.

The Grammy award-winning performer will share the stage with fellow Grammy winner Heather Headley and The Philly POPS BIG Band.

Nicknamed Mr. Worldwide, the Cuban-American music powerhouse from Miami, Florida, has been charting No. 1 hits in over 15 countries for a decade. Some of Pitbull's most popular songs include "Give Me Everything" featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer; "Timber" featuring Kesha; "Don't Stop the Party" featuring TJR; and "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)".

Once Pitbull finishes rocking the Parkway, the party isn't over. A huge fireworks show — the largest July 4th display in a decade — will paint the sky above the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the colors of the rainbow.

The concert and fireworks show, which is free and open to the public, will again be held along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway starting at 7 p.m. on July 4.

If you don't want to brave the crowds, you can watch the entire event on NBC10 or Telemundo62 via your TV. Or you can stream the concert and fireworks to your smartphone and tablet through the NBC10 and Telemundo62 apps or websites. NBC10, Telemundo62, and our parent company Comcast NBCUniversal are proud, exclusive media sponsors of the Wawa Welcome America celebration.

The 26th annual event will cap off a full seven days of free fun as Philadelphia celebrates the 242nd birthday of the United States. Beginning Thursday, June 28, Philadelphians and visitors can enjoy 50 free events that include food, concerts, movie showings, cultural experiences and more.

See you this summer!

