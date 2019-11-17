Two Killed, Three Hurt in Shootings in Philadelphia Overnight

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on West Hunting Park Avenue Sunday night. Shootings have left neighborhoods traumatized and led to calls for more resources for crime prevention.

Two men have died and three other people were hurt in three separate shootings in Philadelphia in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, a man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue, near Zeralda Street, police said. The man, who had been shot in the head, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Then, at about 2:40 a.m., two men walked into Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men died, police said. The other is in critical condition.

Police believe that shooting happened near 3200 West Hunting Park Avenue.

Then, at about 3:20 a.m., a man was found shot on the street at 22nd and Clearfield streets. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital.

Police haven't released the identities of any of the victims yet. There have been no arrests in any of the shootings.

Philadelphia neighborhoods are enduring a wave of gun violence that has left victims, their families -- and the communities where they live -- shattered.

The violence has taken a particular toll on the city's young people.

Almost 100 children have suffered gunshot wounds so far this year in Philadelphia, according to reporting by Billy Penn. Many were wounded, some were killed.

Among the recent young people lost were Ayyub Leach, Leslie Woodson, Damaya Alcindor and Maxilla Alcindor. Nikolette Rivera, who was 2, was in her mother's arms inside her home in Kensington when someone fired a rifle into the home six times. She was killed.

Earlier this month, Mayor Jim Kenney announced more money for crime prevention and to help communities that have witnessed gun violence.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence.

This story is developing. As soon as we have more details, we will report them here.