Roar Into Spring With These Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: April 5 to 7
Roar Into Spring With These Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: April 5 to 7

By Courtney Elko

Published 21 minutes ago

    A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

    New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published 41 minutes ago)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s wine week, hayrides to Bunnyland, a film festival or a new exhibit at the Philly Zoo, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, April 5 to 7, in Philly and New Jersey.

    What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday through Sept. 30

    Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    What:Philly Celebrates Jazz

    Celebrate jazz music with live performances, films, workshops and more all month long.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through April 30

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Philadelphia Fine Art Fair at the 23rd Street Armory

    This art showcase will features 35 galleries by more than 300 artists featuring contemporary pieces for sale at a variety of price points.

    Where: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23 Street, Philadelphia

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Paw Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'

    Looking to have the kids stay put while having fun? Paw Patrol Live! is in town for seven shows this weekend as the pups from the popular cartoon show come to life on stage.

    Where: Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 S Broad St, Philadelphia

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: Tickets start at $30

     

    What:Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival

    Be inspired by environmental action through films and workshops at this festival.

    Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

    Springtime is honored with film screenings, sushi making classes, traditional dance and martial arts performances during this week-long celebration.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Saturday through April 14

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Hayrides to Bunnyland

    Take a hayride to the Easter Bunny's house at Linvilla. Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny (bring your camera) and visit the Garden Center. Additionally, families can enjoy the Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and a Tree Legacy Dedication at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

    Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media, Pa.

    When: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again April 13 through April 20

    Cost: $9
     

    What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens

    Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through May 5

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Israeli Film Festival

    This month-long festival celebrates and shares the Israeli experience and culture through films.

    Where: through Sunday

    When: Various theaters in Philadelphia

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Philly Wine Week

    Find things like wine "quizzo," wine and cheese tastings and wine BBQ at various locations throughout the city during this week-long event.

    Where: Participating bars and restaurants in Philadelphia

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

    What:Museum Reopening

    The Pennsville Township Historical Society, featuring an 1850s Victorian farmhouse, 100-year-old fishing cabin and one-room school house, will open for the season

    Where: Pennsville Township Historical Society, 86 Church Landing Rd., Pennsville, NJ

    When: Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

    Cost: $20 for membership fee


    What: Star of Hope Half Marathon

    Participants will run through 13 mils of rural Robbinsville, beginning and ending at the park, to raise funds for pediatric brain tumor research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

    Where: Robbinsville Community Park, Robbinsville, NJ

    When: Sunday at 8 a.m. 

    Cost: Free to watch

      

