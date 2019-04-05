Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s wine week, hayrides to Bunnyland, a film festival or a new exhibit at the Philly Zoo, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, April 5 to 7, in Philly and New Jersey.
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
Celebrate jazz music with live performances, films, workshops and more all month long.
Where: Various locations
When: through April 30
Cost: Free
What: Philadelphia Fine Art Fair at the 23rd Street Armory
This art showcase will features 35 galleries by more than 300 artists featuring contemporary pieces for sale at a variety of price points.
Where: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23 Street, Philadelphia
When: through Sunday
Cost: Free
What:Paw Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'
Looking to have the kids stay put while having fun? Paw Patrol Live! is in town for seven shows this weekend as the pups from the popular cartoon show come to life on stage.
Where: Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 S Broad St, Philadelphia
When: through Sunday
Cost: Tickets start at $30
What:Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival
Be inspired by environmental action through films and workshops at this festival.
Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What:Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia
Springtime is honored with film screenings, sushi making classes, traditional dance and martial arts performances during this week-long celebration.
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday through April 14
Cost: Varies
What: Hayrides to Bunnyland
Take a hayride to the Easter Bunny's house at Linvilla. Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny (bring your camera) and visit the Garden Center. Additionally, families can enjoy the Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and a Tree Legacy Dedication at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media, Pa.
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again April 13 through April 20
Cost: $9
What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens
Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through May 5
Cost: Varies
What: Israeli Film Festival
This month-long festival celebrates and shares the Israeli experience and culture through films.
Where: through Sunday
When: Various theaters in Philadelphia
Cost: Varies
What: Philly Wine Week
Find things like wine "quizzo," wine and cheese tastings and wine BBQ at various locations throughout the city during this week-long event.
Where: Participating bars and restaurants in Philadelphia
When: through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What:Museum Reopening
The Pennsville Township Historical Society, featuring an 1850s Victorian farmhouse, 100-year-old fishing cabin and one-room school house, will open for the season
Where: Pennsville Township Historical Society, 86 Church Landing Rd., Pennsville, NJ
When: Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Cost: $20 for membership fee
What: Star of Hope Half Marathon
Participants will run through 13 mils of rural Robbinsville, beginning and ending at the park, to raise funds for pediatric brain tumor research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Where: Robbinsville Community Park, Robbinsville, NJ
When: Sunday at 8 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch