A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s wine week, hayrides to Bunnyland, a film festival or a new exhibit at the Philly Zoo, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, April 5 to 7, in Philly and New Jersey.

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

What:Philly Celebrates Jazz

Celebrate jazz music with live performances, films, workshops and more all month long.

Where: Various locations

When: through April 30

Cost: Free

What: Philadelphia Fine Art Fair at the 23rd Street Armory

This art showcase will features 35 galleries by more than 300 artists featuring contemporary pieces for sale at a variety of price points.

Where: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23 Street, Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: Free

What:Paw Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'

Looking to have the kids stay put while having fun? Paw Patrol Live! is in town for seven shows this weekend as the pups from the popular cartoon show come to life on stage.

Where: Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 S Broad St, Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: Tickets start at $30

What:Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival

Be inspired by environmental action through films and workshops at this festival.

Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What:Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

Springtime is honored with film screenings, sushi making classes, traditional dance and martial arts performances during this week-long celebration.

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday through April 14

Cost: Varies

What: Hayrides to Bunnyland

Take a hayride to the Easter Bunny's house at Linvilla. Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny (bring your camera) and visit the Garden Center. Additionally, families can enjoy the Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and a Tree Legacy Dedication at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media, Pa.

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again April 13 through April 20

Cost: $9



What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens

Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through May 5

Cost: Varies

What: Israeli Film Festival

This month-long festival celebrates and shares the Israeli experience and culture through films.

Where: through Sunday

When: Various theaters in Philadelphia

Cost: Varies

What: Philly Wine Week

Find things like wine "quizzo," wine and cheese tastings and wine BBQ at various locations throughout the city during this week-long event.

Where: Participating bars and restaurants in Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What:Museum Reopening

The Pennsville Township Historical Society, featuring an 1850s Victorian farmhouse, 100-year-old fishing cabin and one-room school house, will open for the season

Where: Pennsville Township Historical Society, 86 Church Landing Rd., Pennsville, NJ

When: Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: $20 for membership fee





What: Star of Hope Half Marathon

Participants will run through 13 mils of rural Robbinsville, beginning and ending at the park, to raise funds for pediatric brain tumor research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Where: Robbinsville Community Park, Robbinsville, NJ

When: Sunday at 8 a.m.

Cost: Free to watch

