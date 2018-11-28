Nov. 30-Dec. 2

What: Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Experience this authentic open-air European Christmas market right in Philadelphia. There are more than 80 vendors selling crafts, clothing, food and more.

Where: Love Park, 15th and JFK, Philadelphia

When: through Dec. 24

Cost: Free to attend

http://www.philachristmas.com/

What: Comcast Holiday Spectacular

This holiday tradition continues in the lobby of the Comcast Center with the super-high-resolution LED holiday display. Watch "The Nutcracker" by the Pennsylvania Ballet, see a sleigh ride through the city and enjoy a sing-along.

Where: Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

When: through Jan. 1

Cost: Free

https://www.visitphilly.com/things-to-do/events/the-comcast-holiday-spectacular/

What: Cape May-Lewes Ferry Beer Dinner

Enjoy a five-course meal paired with Dogfish Head Craft beers while watching the sun set over the water.

Where: Sunset Lounge at the Cape May Ferry Terminal

When: Saturday, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $66

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-dinner-at-the-ferry-with-dogfish-head-craft-brewery-tickets-52020291091?aff=VisitNJ

What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

With the weather getting chilly, head to the rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: through March 3, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

http://www.delawareriverwaterfront.com/places/blue-cross-riverrink-winterfest

What: The Wildwoods Family Holiday Celebration

Check out holiday crafters, movies, photos with Santa and more.

Where: North Wildwood Recreation Center, 10th and Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

http://www.wildwoodsnj.com/calendar.cfm?Mode=Results&eventID=735&KEYWORD=&ANYALL=PHRASE&MonthYearCat=12_2018

What: 45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour

Take this self-guided tour of homes, inns, hotels and churches all decorated for the holiday season in Cape May. There will be strolling musicians and caroling and holiday treats.

Where: Downtown Cape May

When: Saturday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

https://www.capemaymac.org/christmas-candlelight-house-tours

What: South Street Headhouse District’s Winter Wonderland

Celebrate winter with live performances, plenty of food and drink and the arrival of Santa Claus.

Where: Headhouse Shambles, 104 Lombard Street, Philadelphia

When: Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

http://southstreet.com/event/south-street-christmas/

What: Philly Holiday Festival

The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city.

Where: Various locations

When: through Jan. 1

Cost: Varies

https://www.visitphilly.com/articles/philadelphia/philly-holiday-festival-guide/

What: Christmas in Peddler’s Village

This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

When: through Jan. 5

Cost: Free

https://www.peddlersvillage.com/festivals/grand-illumination-celebration

What: A Longwood Christmas

Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Plus, seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Jan. 6

Cost: Varies

https://longwoodgardens.org/events-and-performances/events/longwood-christmas

What: Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

This model train set has 12 rail lines, seven loops and tunnels, two cable cars and nine bridges all lit up for the holidays.

Where: Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia.

When: through Dec. 31

Cost: Free with admission

http://www.morrisarboretum.org/gardens_railway.shtml

What: Macy’s Christmas Light Show

This free show of dancing lights and music in the Grand Court of the historic Wanamaker building (now Macy’s) has been a holiday favorite for years.

Where: Macy’s, 1300 Market Street, Philadelphia

When: through Dec. 31

Cost: Free

https://www.visitmacysusa.com/philadelphia

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night.

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 24, 2019

Cost: Free to explore

https://centercityphila.org/parks/dilworth-park/winter