Things to Do In and Around Philly the Weekend of Dec. 1 and 2 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Things to Do In and Around Philly the Weekend of Dec. 1 and 2

By Courtney Elko

Published 22 minutes ago

    The Christmas Village in Love Park.

    Nov. 30-Dec. 2

    What: Christmas Village in Philadelphia

    Experience this authentic open-air European Christmas market right in Philadelphia. There are more than 80 vendors selling crafts, clothing, food and more.

    Where: Love Park, 15th and JFK, Philadelphia

    When: through Dec. 24

    Cost: Free to attend

    http://www.philachristmas.com/

     

    What: Comcast Holiday Spectacular

    This holiday tradition continues in the lobby of the Comcast Center with the super-high-resolution LED holiday display. Watch "The Nutcracker" by the Pennsylvania Ballet, see a sleigh ride through the city and enjoy a sing-along.

    Where: Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

    When: through Jan. 1

    Cost: Free

    https://www.visitphilly.com/things-to-do/events/the-comcast-holiday-spectacular/

     

    What: Cape May-Lewes Ferry Beer Dinner

    Enjoy a five-course meal paired with Dogfish Head Craft beers while watching the sun set over the water.

    Where: Sunset Lounge at the Cape May Ferry Terminal

    When: Saturday, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

    Cost: $66

    https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-dinner-at-the-ferry-with-dogfish-head-craft-brewery-tickets-52020291091?aff=VisitNJ

     

    What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

    With the weather getting chilly, head to the rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

    Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: through March 3, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday

    Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

    http://www.delawareriverwaterfront.com/places/blue-cross-riverrink-winterfest

     

    What: The Wildwoods Family Holiday Celebration

    Check out holiday crafters, movies, photos with Santa and more.

    Where: North Wildwood Recreation Center, 10th and Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    http://www.wildwoodsnj.com/calendar.cfm?Mode=Results&eventID=735&KEYWORD=&ANYALL=PHRASE&MonthYearCat=12_2018

     

    What: 45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour

    Take this self-guided tour of homes, inns, hotels and churches all decorated for the holiday season in Cape May. There will be strolling musicians and caroling and holiday treats.

    Where: Downtown Cape May

    When: Saturday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

    Cost: $35

    https://www.capemaymac.org/christmas-candlelight-house-tours

     

    What: South Street Headhouse District’s Winter Wonderland

    Celebrate winter with live performances, plenty of food and drink and the arrival of Santa Claus.

    Where: Headhouse Shambles, 104 Lombard Street, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    http://southstreet.com/event/south-street-christmas/

     

    What: Philly Holiday Festival

    The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through Jan. 1

    Cost: Varies

    https://www.visitphilly.com/articles/philadelphia/philly-holiday-festival-guide/

     

    What: Christmas in Peddler’s Village

    This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.

    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

    When: through Jan. 5

    Cost: Free

    https://www.peddlersvillage.com/festivals/grand-illumination-celebration

     

    What: A Longwood Christmas

    Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Plus, seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors.

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through Jan. 6

    Cost: Varies

    https://longwoodgardens.org/events-and-performances/events/longwood-christmas

     

    What: Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

    This model train set has 12 rail lines, seven loops and tunnels, two cable cars and nine bridges all lit up for the holidays.

    Where: Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia.

    When: through Dec. 31

    Cost: Free with admission

    http://www.morrisarboretum.org/gardens_railway.shtml

     

    What: Macy’s Christmas Light Show

    This free show of dancing lights and music in the Grand Court of the historic Wanamaker building (now Macy’s) has been a holiday favorite for years.

    Where: Macy’s, 1300 Market Street, Philadelphia

    When: through Dec. 31

    Cost: Free

    https://www.visitmacysusa.com/philadelphia

     

    What: Winter at Dilworth Park

    In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night.

    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

    When: through Feb. 24, 2019

    Cost: Free to explore

    https://centercityphila.org/parks/dilworth-park/winter

      

