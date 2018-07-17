A teenage boy died and three other teens and a man were shot as gunfire rang out late Monday night along North 4th Street in North Philadelphia. (Published 46 minutes ago)

What to Know A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head along North 4th Street.

Three other boys, ages 11 to 15, and a 24-year-old man were also struck as at least 20 bullets were fired.

Police wee in touch with the family of another teenager who may have pulled the trigger.

A teenager died and three other boys were hurt in a late Monday night shooting in North Philadelphia and a fellow teenager possibly pulled the trigger.

Gunfire rang out just before midnight along North 4th Street near Diamond Street striking a group of people outside on the sidewalk and some cars parked on the block, Philadelphia police said.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head a later died at the hospital. Bullets also struck an 11-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old and 24-year-old man, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. All those victims were listed in stable condition.

It was unclear if the victims were the intended targets or whether they were hit by stray bullets, Small said.

About 20 bullets in total were fired, Small. It’s possible there were two shooters, one of whom is a teenager who is 15 or 16 years old, according to witnesses and victims.

Investigators were in contact with the teen’s family in hopes of tracking him down.

No word yet on a motive. Police hope surveillance video will help in the investigation.