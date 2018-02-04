The Eagles are taking the fight to New England in the first half.

They're called trick plays for a reason.

Each team in Super Bowl LII has attempted a trick play -- a member of the offense passing to the quarterback instead of the other way around -- but it was the Super Bowl rookie, not the veteran, who held on to the ball.

Early in the second quarter of the game, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola passed to quarterback Tom Brady. But despite being wide open, Brady could only get his fingertips on the ball, failing to bring it in for a crucial first down.





In the final seconds of the second quarter, perhaps just to spite Brady, the Philadelphia Eagles tried the same trick play in the red zone. Tight end Trey Burton threw a perfect pass to wide open quarterback Nick Foles -- and he caught it for a touchdown.

Foles is the first player in the history of the NFL to throw and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Social media was quick to lambaste Brady and praise Foles, both quarterbacks trending on Twitter at halftime for their trick plays.

The Eagles led the Patriots, 22-12, at halftime and went on to win the game, 41-33.

The Eagles' 22 points is the most the Patriots have ever allowed in a Super Bowl first half during the Bill Belichick-Brady era. But Brady also had the most passing yards in the first half of any Super Bowl since 2000.

Brady is a stellar quarterback, after all.

