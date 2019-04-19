Spring Carnival in Aston Shut Down After Fights Break Out

What to Know Six teenagers were arrested after fights broke out during the annual Spring Carnival in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Police say the fights stemmed from a rivalry between two out of town groups. No one was seriously injured.

The carnival was shut down for the weekend due to the fighting.

At least six teens were arrested and the annual Spring Carnival in Aston, Pennsylvania, was closed after fights broke out Thursday night.

Police responded to the fights shortly before 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of Dutton Mill Road. Investigators said there were initial reports of possible shots being fired and guns being pulled but those reports proved to be unfounded.

Responding officers requested the assistance of multiple police departments for crowd control. The crowd was evacuated and at least six teenagers were arrested. They were charged with disorderly conduct and later released. No one was seriously injured during the incident.

Police told NBC10 the fights stemmed from a rivalry between two groups and that everyone involved were from neighboring townships outside of Aston.

After the incident, Sean Joyce, the President of the Aston Township Fire Department, announced the carnival was shut down for the rest of the weekend.

“Which was once a local family tradition, has turned into a landing spot for out of town troublemakers,” he wrote. “In an effort to maintain the great relationship we have worked so hard to develop with the residents of Aston we have collectively made the decision to shut the carnival down permanently.”

