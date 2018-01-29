An off-duty Philadelphia police officer opened fire after a man who had just ran down a pedestrian and tried to strike other people along Broad Street in South Philly began to fight him. NBC10's Cydney Long has breaking details from the scene Monday. (Published 6 hours ago)

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot a driver who struck a pedestrian and was apparently trying to run down other people along Broad Street in South Philadelphia Monday morning.

A bicycle officer saw a black Honda erratically driving down Broad Street and radioed it in around 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

"This driver was apparently attempting to run people over," Kinebrew said.

Driver Shot After Trying to Run Down People on Broad Street

Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew describes a chaotic scene that left a driver shot in the head by an off-duty officer after that driver allegedly ran down a man along Broad Street Monday morning. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

The driver then struck a man along at Broad and Bigler streets at Marconi Plaza, Kinebrew said. The force of the crash caused the pedestrian to go up onto the hood of the car and into the windshield.

An off-duty officer, who just happened to be in the area, heard the radio call and saw the commotion so the officer responded to the scene.

A "concerned citizen" had used his or her SUV to block the path of the Honda, which has Maryland tags, along Bigler Street when the off-duty officer arrived, Kinebrew said.

The off-duty officer approached the suspect, who is around 6-foot tall and weighs around 250 pounds. The two began to fight after the suspect began to attack the officer, Kinebrew said.

During the struggle, the officer shot the man one time in the head, leaving him in critical condition, Kinebrew said.

The pedestrian that was struck by the car was listed in serious condition and was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

A large police presence could be seen blocking Bigler Street next to Marconi Plaza around 8 a.m. as investigators tried to figure out the reason for the rampage.

No children that attend nearby schools were hurt.