1 Dead, 5 Injured in Violent Saturday in Philadelphia

At least six people were shot in Philadelphia during an eight-hour span on Saturday, a day many families spent outside enjoying the spring weather.

The first shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Newkirk Street near Brewerytown. The 35-year-old victim is in stable condition, according to Philadelphia police.

Several hours later, a 26-year-old man was killed in the Nicetown neighborhood of North Philadelphia. A 17-year-old was also shot and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Two more people were shot in the early evening, about three blocks apart on Haines Street in Germantown. A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man are both in critical condition, according to officials. Police have not said if these two shootings were related.

A sixth victim was shot 10 times in his hands, arms and legs around 9:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of 15th Street. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

More than 80 have been killed in Philadelphia since the start of 2019, according to police homicide data. That marks an 11 percent increase from this time last year.

The rise has been largely attributed, by several city officials, to drug-related crimes as Philadelphia grapples with a stubborn opioid epidemic.

Critics, however, blame Mayor Jim Kenney and reform-focused District Attorney Larry Krasner for enacting policies that, some said, contribute to a more dangerous city.

In February, U.S. Attorney William McSwain singled out Krasner and his policies as adding to the rise in shootings.

"You cannot ignore the correlation," he said.

Despite the increased homicides, the total number of violent crimes has steadily decreased in recent years, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

