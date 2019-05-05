Dawn Armentani ran down Broad Street, and soon she'll be walking down the aisle. Armentani said yes after she reached the finish line at the 2019 Blue Cross Broad Street Run and saw her now-fiancé Alex Pavlidis on one knee, asking for her hand in marriage. (Published 18 minutes ago)

"Once I knew that she was doing the race, I said, 'This is gonna be a great time to do it,'" Pavlidis said.

Pavlidis got some help from both his and her mom in planning the proposal, and not even the pouring rain was going to stop him from asking Armentani to marry him.

Despite being soaked from the rain and the sweat, Armentani was all smiles as she crossed the finish line and saw Pavlidis get down on one knee and ask for her hand in marriage.

"The run was a lot of fun, but this just made it even more special," an exuberant and nearly speechless Armentani said. Then she bounded into his arms.