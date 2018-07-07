Man Charged With Raping Teen Girl at SEPTA Station

A teenager threatened with a gun-- and sexually assaulted. Police say that was the nightmare one girl dealt with at the City Hall Septa station last night.

Police have arrested and charged a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at gunpoint at SEPTA's City Hall Station.



David Smith, 23, is charged with rape, sexual assult and other offenses. He is currently being held on $1 million bond.

Smith allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl from behind on the southbound Broad Street Line platform shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police say Smith took out a gun and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.



"The summer of a 17-year-old girl is supposed to be spent doing things that are remembered for a lifetime," SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said. "This attacker created a nightmare for her."

The girl called police immediately after the attack and officers responded to the scene a short time later.

Surveillance video captured the suspect. On Wednesday Smith, who police say matched the suspect's description, was spotted at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby just outside Philadelphia, SEPTA spokeswoman Kristin Mestre-Velez said.

Smith was in possession of a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun and was taken into custody on a firearms-related charge, Nestel said. He was named a person of interest in the sex assault before being officially charged.

