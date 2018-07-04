Man Armed With a Gun Forces Sex Act on Teen Girl Waiting for SEPTA Train - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Armed With a Gun Forces Sex Act on Teen Girl Waiting for SEPTA Train

Armed man targets 17-year-old girl waiting for SEPTA train at City Hall station, police say

By Dan Stamm

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Surveillance image released by SEPTA Police
    Police say this man pulled a gun on a 17-year-old before forcing a sex act on her.

    A man approached a 17-year-old girl from behind, drew a gun then forced a sex act on the girl as she waited on a platform at SEPTA’s City Hall Station Tuesday night.

    The teen was on the southbound platform around 10 p.m. when the man believed to be in his 20s, wearing a white hat and hood, drew the gun from his waistband and forced himself on the girl, SEPTA police said.

    After the attack, the suspect fled. The girl quickly called police. Officers responded to the scene a short time later but the suspect was gone, police said.

    Surveillance video captured the suspect. SEPTA hopes someone recognizes the suspect and contacts The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit or SEPTA police.

      

