Regional rail riders provided first aid to a 57-year-old SEPTA conductor who was shot in a botched robbery at the transit authority's West Mount Airy station on Friday.

The 57-year-old conductor took a bullet to the hip. Witnesses said they heard one gunshot after the train stopped at the Carpenter Station.

Police have released surveillance video showing two men, one believed to be the shooter, standing on the platform prior to the attack.

Philadelphia police hope surveillance video showing two men moments before a botched robbery and shooting of a SEPTA regional rail conductor helps track them down.

Police released the images Monday that show two men who appear to be in their early 20s on the platform of the Carpenter Station in the city's West Mount Airy neighborhood just before the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The shooting left a 57-year-old conductor shot once in the hip, Philadelphia police said. He remained hospitalized over the weekend.

In the video you see a man with a mustache standing around 5-foot, 6-inches tall and wearing a gray hoodie who police say pulled the trigger. You also see a second man with a beard and standing around 5-foot, 9-inches tall in a gray hoodie with "Gap" on it.

Both men were waiting on the platform for the train to arrive, police said.

One suspect demanded cash from the victim as he exited the train. Police said the conductor pushed the other suspect and darted for the train. The first suspect, armed with a gun, then fired a single shot.

A photo taken from inside the train and shared through the NBC10 app appeared to show the conductor on the floor and riders looking on as at least two men helped.

A SEPTA official said it's been 20 years since a conductor was shot. The injured conductor has worked for SEPTA for 19 years.

The suspects ran off toward Carpenter Lane and Emlen Street, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Philly police.