SEPTA Regional Rail Conductor Shot, Suspect Flees

A SEPTA Regional Rail conductor was shot Friday afternoon, and police are looking for the suspect.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the Chestnut Hill West line in West Mount Airy, SEPTA confirmed. The conductor's condition is unknown.
Police were looking for two suspects, both male and one wearing a gray hoodie. They were on the platform, waiting for the train to arrive, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
A photo posted from inside the train appeared to show the conductor on the floor and riders looking on as at least two men helped.
Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.
The train was stopped at the Carpenter Station. Service was temporarily suspended, and riders were advised to take the Chestnut Hill East line as an alternative.