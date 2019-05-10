SEPTA Regional Rail Conductor Shot, Suspect Flees

A SEPTA Regional Rail conductor was shot Friday afternoon, and police are looking for the suspect.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the Chestnut Hill West line in West Mount Airy, SEPTA confirmed. The conductor's condition is unknown.

Police were looking for two suspects, both male and one wearing a gray hoodie. They were on the platform, waiting for the train to arrive, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

A photo posted from inside the train appeared to show the conductor on the floor and riders looking on as at least two men helped.

Passengers on SEPTA's Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail line help a conductor who was shot at the Carpenter Station on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Photo credit: Lisa Mengucci

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The train was stopped at the Carpenter Station. Service was temporarily suspended, and riders were advised to take the Chestnut Hill East line as an alternative.