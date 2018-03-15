A reward has been offered to find a driver of an SUV that struck and killed a man in a crosswalk on Lancaster Ave. in Radnor Tuesday night.

Police on the Main Line are expected to reveal details about the arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.

The yet-to-be identified suspect in the March 6 crash along East Lancaster Avenue in Wayne that left 69-year-old Frank Gitterman dead surrendered Thursday, ahead of Radnor Township police revealing details about the arrest.

You can watch the announcement live on this page around 1:30 p.m.

Gitterman was crossing Lancaster Avenue in the crosswalk when an SUV struck him.

New Video Shows Deadly Radnor Hit-and-Run

Police are looking for information in locating the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Radnor. Now, after new surveillance video was released, police are asking for the public's help. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

Delaware County investigators released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle, believed to be a white GMC Yukon with front-end damage, hoping it would help them locate the driver. District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced a $10,000 reward in the case.



