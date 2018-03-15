Police on the Main Line are expected to reveal details about the arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.
The yet-to-be identified suspect in the March 6 crash along East Lancaster Avenue in Wayne that left 69-year-old Frank Gitterman dead surrendered Thursday, ahead of Radnor Township police revealing details about the arrest.
You can watch the announcement live on this page around 1:30 p.m.
Gitterman was crossing Lancaster Avenue in the crosswalk when an SUV struck him.
Delaware County investigators released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle, believed to be a white GMC Yukon with front-end damage, hoping it would help them locate the driver. District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced a $10,000 reward in the case.