A reward has been offered to find a driver of an SUV that struck and killed a man in a crosswalk on Lancaster Ave. in Radnor Tuesday night.

A man who went out to get something to eat is now dead after a hit-and-run driver struck him in a crosswalk. Fred Gitterman, 69, was crossing Lancaster Avenue in Radnor on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. when he was struck, and now police are searching for the driver who sped off after hitting Gitterman.

Delaware County police released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle, hoping it would help them locate the driver.

Police are looking for a 2016 or later model white GMC Yukon SUV with damage around the driver’s side headlight and front fender area. The full sized SUV struck Gitterman on Lancaster Avenue, then later was seen turning onto Paoli Pike toward West Chester.

District Attorney Katelyn Copeland announced a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver involved. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Radnor Police Department.

New Video Shows Deadly Radnor Hit-and-Run