Police are searching for a man accused of killing a woman who was seeking a paternity test and child support from him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bobbie Mitchell Jr., 36, of Pottstown for the murder of Siani Overby, 23.

On Easter Sunday shortly before 2 a.m., Pottstown Police responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street for a report of a woman screaming and shots fired. When they arrived they found Overby dead on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they found a cellphone next to Overby’s body which belonged to Mitchell. The phone showed text messages between Mitchell and Overby less than an hour before her murder, according to officials. Police also say they obtained video surveillance which shows Mitchell chasing after Overby and her screaming and pleading for her life during gunfire.

Overby’s mother told detectives Mitchell is the father of her daughter’s 18-month-old son. She also said her daughter was seeking a paternity test and child support from Mitchell prior to her death.

Mitchell remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

“Bobbie Mitchell possesses a firearm he is not legally permitted to have and has used it to kill,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “We believe he knows he is being sought for this chilling murder and is on the run –and therefore very dangerous. If anyone sees Mitchell, do not approach him. Call 911.”

If you have any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts, please call the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

