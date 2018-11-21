The United States’ first Thanksgiving parade marches on again this year despite bitter cold.

The annual Thanksgiving Day Parade runs through Center City from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.

We got you covered with the parade route, road closures and bitter cold NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast.

Parade Route

The parade starts at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard. The route heads east on JFK to 16th Street where it turns north toward the Ben Franklin Parkway. The parade heads west on the inner lanes of the Parkway, around Eakins Oval and toward Kelly Drive before wrapping up in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Road Closures (care of the City)

Wednesday:

• 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive closed for street rehearsals.

• 6:30 p.m.: Eakins Oval closed for street rehearsals.

• 7 p.m.: Inbound lanes of JFK Blvd. from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

• 9 p.m.: Outbound lanes of JFK Blvd. from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

Thursday:

• 2 a.m.: 20th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from JFK Blvd. to Market Street until conclusion of parade.

• 4 a.m.: Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 21st Street until 11 a.m.

• 5 a.m.: 20th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Arch Street to Cherry Street until conclusion of parade.

• 6 a.m.: 20th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Market Street to Benja.m.in Franklin Parkway until conclusion of parade.

• 8 a.m..: Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

“Traffic delays can be expected during the event, the City said. “Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.”

All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday after street cleaning takes place.

Behind The Scenes of The National Dog Show

Parking Restrictions

Temporary no parking signs will be posted Wednesday along the parade route.

“Please obey instructions on posted signs and follow directions from Philadelphia Police and parade officials,” the City said. “Vehicles parked in posted areas will be relocated.”

Parade Performers

The cast of Matilda” at Walnut Street Theatre, “American Idol” finalist Justin Guarini, Miss America Nia Franklin, “the Geator With the Heater” Jerry Blavat, Flyers mascot Gritty and rapper Doug E. Fresh are among the many stars taking part in the parade. Marching bands and dance teams from Lenape High School, A.I DuPont High School, the Dance Arts Conservatory and many more will be performing.

Frigid Forecast

Records could fall Thanksgiving as the high isn’t expected to break the 20s. Temps could feel like the single digits and teens during the actual parade so bundle up. And, check back throughout the day with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

First Alert Weather Frigid Thanksgiving: Cold Records Could Fall

If you want to stay warm inside, you can tune into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC10 instead.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Through the Years