An Emergency Guide in Case Your Power Goes Out in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

An Emergency Guide in Case Your Power Goes Out in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

Before, during and after winter weather strikes, this guide can help you.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A triple threat of winter storms and bitter cold is cranking up as we speak to slam into the Philadelphia region and tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

    Preparedness will be key ahead of what is turning into a weekend mess and Monday mayhem. Luckily, the forecast is allowing everyone time to be just that: prepared.

    Here are the valuable links and facts you need to know, state-by-state, to be ready for power outages and dangerous travel conditions. (And before you go to your individual state, the Red Cross also has a "How to Protect Your Family, Pets, Home" checklist.)

    PENNSYLVANIA

    - All the power companies serving electric customers, along with links to OUTAGE MAPS for each utility supplier and how to report an outage: http://www.puc.state.pa.us/consumer_info/electricity/electric_companies_suppliers.aspx

    - Road conditions and traffic jams in the Keystone State can be found here: https://www.511pa.com/

    - Twitter account for the state Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), which posts updates consistently throughout storms: https://twitter.com/ReadyPA

    - County-by-county preparedness and shelter information links:

    Bucks County // Chester County // Delaware County // Montgomery County // Philadelphia

    - The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's ReadyPA winter preparedness guide: https://www.ready.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx

    NEW JERSEY

    - All the power companies serving electric and gas customers, along with links to OUTAGE MAPS for each utility supplier: http://www.ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/public-utilities.shtml

    - For rental residents, this is a list by municipality, of who to contact if you lose heat: https://www.nj211.org/no-heat-complaints

    - Road conditions and traffic jams in the Garden State can be found here: http://www.511nj.org/

    - The state Office of Emergency Management's Winter Weather guide: http://ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/winter.shtml

    - Warming centers, by county (there are many of them): https://www.nj211.org/nj-warming-centers

    - Twitter account for the state Office of Emergency Management, which posts updates consistently throughout storms: https://twitter.com/ReadyNJ

    DELAWARE

    - The state Emergency Management Agency's Winter Weather guide: http://www.dema.delaware.gov/disprep/winterstrms.shtml

    - Register for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) alerts: http://www.dema.delaware.gov/services/DENS.shtml

    - Power outage resources, with a links to the utility companies that serve the First State: http://www.dema.delaware.gov/information/power_outages.shtml

    - Warming centers in the event of a Code Purple: http://211service.com/index.php/code-purple-now-active

    TRAVEL-RELATED LINKS

    - SEPTA Winter Weather

    - PATCO Travel Alerts

    - NJ Transit Service Alert

    - Philadelphia International Airport Twitter account

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices