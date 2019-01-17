A triple threat of winter storms and bitter cold is cranking up as we speak to slam into the Philadelphia region and tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Preparedness will be key ahead of what is turning into a weekend mess and Monday mayhem. Luckily, the forecast is allowing everyone time to be just that: prepared.

Here are the valuable links and facts you need to know, state-by-state, to be ready for power outages and dangerous travel conditions. (And before you go to your individual state, the Red Cross also has a "How to Protect Your Family, Pets, Home" checklist.)

PENNSYLVANIA

- All the power companies serving electric customers, along with links to OUTAGE MAPS for each utility supplier and how to report an outage: http://www.puc.state.pa.us/consumer_info/electricity/electric_companies_suppliers.aspx

- Road conditions and traffic jams in the Keystone State can be found here: https://www.511pa.com/

- Twitter account for the state Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), which posts updates consistently throughout storms: https://twitter.com/ReadyPA

- County-by-county preparedness and shelter information links:

Bucks County // Chester County // Delaware County // Montgomery County // Philadelphia

- The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's ReadyPA winter preparedness guide: https://www.ready.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx

NEW JERSEY

- All the power companies serving electric and gas customers, along with links to OUTAGE MAPS for each utility supplier: http://www.ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/public-utilities.shtml

- For rental residents, this is a list by municipality, of who to contact if you lose heat: https://www.nj211.org/no-heat-complaints

- Road conditions and traffic jams in the Garden State can be found here: http://www.511nj.org/

- The state Office of Emergency Management's Winter Weather guide: http://ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/winter.shtml

- Warming centers, by county (there are many of them): https://www.nj211.org/nj-warming-centers

- Twitter account for the state Office of Emergency Management, which posts updates consistently throughout storms: https://twitter.com/ReadyNJ

DELAWARE

- The state Emergency Management Agency's Winter Weather guide: http://www.dema.delaware.gov/disprep/winterstrms.shtml

- Register for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) alerts: http://www.dema.delaware.gov/services/DENS.shtml

- Power outage resources, with a links to the utility companies that serve the First State: http://www.dema.delaware.gov/information/power_outages.shtml

- Warming centers in the event of a Code Purple: http://211service.com/index.php/code-purple-now-active

TRAVEL-RELATED LINKS

- SEPTA Winter Weather

- PATCO Travel Alerts

- NJ Transit Service Alert

- Philadelphia International Airport Twitter account