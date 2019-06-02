Former Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli is heading to Michigan as a new assistant coach for the Wolverines, according to a source.

The source told NBC10 Sunday night that Martelli will work under new University of Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard, calling the move, “a done deal.”

The news comes more than two months after Martelli was fired as head coach of the Saint Joseph’s Hawks.

Martelli, 64, became head coach at St. Joe’s in 1995, after 10 years as an assistant.

His best season came in 2003-04 when he was named AP Coach of the Year after leading Jameer Nelson and the Hawks to an undefeated regular season. The Hawks that season lost in the Atlantic 10 Tournament then lost again in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

Martelli's Hawks struggled to a 14-19 record this season. The last Hawks team with a winning record was in the 2015-2016 season.