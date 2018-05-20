19-Year-Old Man Dies in Knife Fight, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
19-Year-Old Man Dies in Knife Fight, Police Say

By David Chang

Published 52 minutes ago

    An investigation is underway after a young man died in a knife fight in Paulsboro, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

    Paulsboro Police responded to a reported fight involving knives in the area of West New Street shortly before 1 p.m. When they arrived they found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

    He was taken to Inspira Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

    No arrests have been made and police have not yet released the victim’s identity or information on any suspects.

    If you have any information, please call Det. Michael Bielski at 856-649-9716 or Sgt. Kenneth Ridinger of the Paulsboro PD at 856-423-6222.

      

