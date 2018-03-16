Bill Hare of Philadelphia at the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2004. This year's parade was last weekend, but there's still plenty to do in the area this Saturday and Sunday, when we are all Irish.

Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t all about beer and the color green. Here are nine family-friendly Saint Patrick’s day events this Saturday.

Go Green Saint Patrick’s Day Run:

Need a way to burn off some calories before hitting the pub?

This 6.2 mile, all-paces group run starts in Philadelphia on Martin Luther Drive near the Art Museum and ends at the Manayunk Philadelphia Runner shop in Manayunk. After the run, meet up with the Manayunk Beer Runners & Norristown Run Club. This event is the final workout before the Philadelphia Love Run on March 25.

The Race begins at 10 a.m. and you can register to race here.

Saint Patrick’s Day Train Ride:

The Colebrookdale Railroad will be featuring a two-hour train ride filled to the brim with Irish history, food and more. Also, a leprechaun is rumored to hop on board the rain during the ride.

You can book your tickets here.

Celebration at the Irish Memorial:

Commemorate Saint Patrick’s Day with the annual wreath-laying ceremony honoring the Irish ancestry of the City of Brotherly Love. The event, at the Irish Memorial at Front and Chestnut streets in Philadelphia, tells the story of how Irish immigrants came to America in search of a better life. The ceremony will also feature a shamrock planting and flag changing.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and more information can be found on the Memorial's website.

Saint Patrick’s Day Toasts and Tastes at Laurel Hill Cemetery:

At 1 p.m., Laurel Hill will be leading a tour of its historic Gatehouse and tell the tales of Irish heritage. Tours begin at the Gatehouse and Meals will be provided at the Kearney Kommissary at the after-tour reception.

For more information and ticket bookings for the event can be found here.

Sellersville Celtic Festival:

The Pennridge Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Celtic Festival will be held at 11 a.m. annual parade and will end at the Grove Park. The festival also held at the Grove Park will include a beer tent, live music, Irish Dancing and an amateur soda bread bake off.

More information about the event can be found here.

Sea Isle City Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration:

Sea Isle City will be holding it’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration along Landis Avenue, between 83rd and 63rd streets. The annual festival will include live pipe-and-drum music, Irish residents, municipal and county officials, Sea Isle’s 2018 “Irish Royal Family” and a best-dressed contest before the parade at 2 p.m.

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and following the parade, Mayor Desiderio will be hosting the annual “Irish Celebration” at McNutley’s on 63rd Street.

More information can be found here.

Irish Music Festival:

The Bucks County Playhouse is hosting the River Drivers to close out its annual Irish Music Heritage Festival. Saturday’s performance begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the River Drivers can be purchased here.

Molly Maguire’s Celebration:

Molly Maguire’s Irish Pub & Restaurant is celebrating a day of Irish meals. Get served a traditional Irish breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. or come later in the day and experience authentic Irish dancers, live bands and Molly’s Irish Tented Beer Garden.

For a full list of events and times check out Molly Maguire’s website.