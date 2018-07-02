Oppressive Heat Continues Into July 4th Week

The weekend scorcher will give way to dangerous heat Monday with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures reaching into the triple digits.
A First Alert for dangerous heat is in effect through Tuesday night.
In response to the soaring temperatures, Philadelphia issued a heat health emergency warning that will last through Wednesday evening.
The declaration of a heat emergency activates the city’s heat programs, including the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline, extended hours at select Free Library locations that have been designated as Cooling Centers, home visits by special field teams, enhanced daytime outreach for the homeless, and an annual reminder to the public to look in on older friends, relatives, and neighbors.
Conditions will be dangerous for anyone, but particularly for the elderly, infants and those with health issues. Limit your activity outdoors during the peak heating of the day and hydrate with non-alcoholic liquids frequently.
Parent with children should avoid leaving their kids inside the car without air conditioning. An average of 27 children die each year after being left unattended in a vehicle, accoring to safety advocacy group Kids and Cars.
The Tredyffrin Township Police Department is giving out free stickers to help parents avoid that kind of tragedy.
The cause behind the heat is a huge high pressure system that has been delivering intense heat to the south and southwestern United States. This "heat dome" will shift east and cover most of the East Coast, including our area into the work week.
With feels-like temperatures around or above 100 degrees, outdoor activities may be dangerous. Particularly, elderly, children and those with respiratory problems (since air quality degrades in high heat) should be cautious outside. Everyone should limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon.
Visiting shopping centers or public buildings with air-conditioning are good ideas. The Delaware beaches & Jersey Shore will have a cooling sea breeze during the hottest afternoon hours, which will bring major relief to those areas. Ocean water temperatures have climbed into the lower 70s, making the water extra inviting.