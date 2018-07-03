Lightning Strike Causes Fire at NJ School

Firefighters battled a fire at a school in Bellmawr, New Jersey that they say was caused by lightning during Tuesday's storms. NBC10 obtained viewer video of the flames.

A lightning strike during Tuesday’s heavy storm sparked a fire at a Camden County, New Jersey school.

A passerby spotted flames at the Ethel Burke School on S. Black Horse Pike and reported it to firefighters. Responding firefighters from Bellmawr, Barrington, Chews Landing and Mount Ephraim were able to bring the flames under control.

First Alert Weather Storms Strike Region After Sweltering Heat

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported. Fire officials believe a lightning strike started the fire.

Another fire occurred at an Edgewater Park, New Jersey apartment complex Tuesday night. The four-alarm fire started at the Arbor Green Condominium on Green Street around 6:30 p.m. It was brought under control at 8:54 p.m.

Firefighters don’t believe anyone was injured in the fire. They have not determined a cause though witnesses say it may have been caused by lightning as well.

