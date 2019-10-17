Authorities say someone intentionally set fire to an Old City building in 2018. The fire displaced people from their homes and hurt surrounding businesses. (Published Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019)

What to Know A February 2018 fire gutted businesses and homes along the the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia.

On Thursday, federal charges were announced against brothers Imad and Bahaa Dawara who operated a business on the block.

William M. McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said the brothers torched the business to collect insurance.

Two brothers who ran a failing Old City Philadelphia hookah bar are now accused of torching their business in a fire that spread to neighboring businesses and apartments, causing millions of dollars in damage and uprooting lives.

William M. McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announced a 10-count indictment against Imad and Bahaa Dawara Thursday afternoon.

McSwain said that the brothers had taken out an insurance policy on their RCL Management business, which operated at 239-241 Chestnut Street, just two weeks before the Feb. 18, 2018 blaze.

One brother set the blaze in the basement of the business, while the other brother stayed behind at another business they owned, McSwain said.

Authorities Concerned of Possible Collapse in Old City

Two days after the building fire in Old City, crews are preparing to demolish the building as it has been declared dangerous. Road closures around the area are still in effect Tuesday. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has details. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

The brothers had been in an ongoing dispute with their landlord and had been evicted as their hookah lounge business on Chestnut Street failed, McSwain said.

While taking out the $750,000 policy, one brother repeatedly asked over the phone how they would get paid in the event of fire, McSwain said.

The brothers would never collect on the policy, authorities said.

The Dawaras were arrested without incident Wednesday night at Philadelphia International Airport after one of them returned from Syria, authorities said.

The blaze caused the closure of the busy block of Chestnut Street for weeks following the fire. No people were hurt in the fire, but some pets died.

The ATF determined to be fire was arson earlier this year.

Fire Rips Through Old City Block

A fire ripped through an Old City block and now a building is in danger of collapsing. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

The 239 building, which housed residences and businesses, was gutted by the aggressive fire. The blaze left residents out of their homes and some businesses, including Little Lion, closed. The fire forced the closure of Capogiro, and was cited as part of the reason why its owners shuttered the popular Philly gelato chain.

Fire and water damaged two attached historic buildings. Demolition was put on a hold for weeks due to structural concerns, causing continued trouble for surrounding businesses and residents.

L&I deemed the building imminently dangerous in the wake of the fire, but retained outside engineers to see if the building's brownstone, plaster and cast-iron façaide could be salvaged.

The loss from the fire is estimated at $20 million, authorities said.

The Dawara brothers were set to face a federal judge on Thursday afternoon. It is unclear if they have an attorney who could comment on their behalf.