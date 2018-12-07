Capogiro Closing Philly Gelato Spots

What to Know Capogiro will close all its gelato shops at midnight Sunday, Dec. 9, the local chain said Friday evening.

The gelato shop has been a staple in Philadelphia for nearly 16 years. The owners said losses from a fire hurt the business.

Capogiro, the well-known gelato maker in Philadelphia, will shut down its shops this weekend after nearly 16 years scooping up delicious Italian treats for patrons.

The announcement came Friday in a short post to the small chain's Facebook and Instagram pages.

"With a heavy heart we say goodbye to the Great City of Philadelphia. It has been an incredible 16 years. Thank you for all the support and love. We will close our doors at midnight this Sunday, Dec. 9th. Please come and say goodbye," the posts read.

In an email to Philly.com food writer Michael Klein, owners Stephanie and John Reitano said the business was dealt a deadly blow from a massive fire next to their Old City pizza and gelato spot, Capofitto. The four-alarm fire along Chestnut Street in February destroyed a historic building. Damage and street closures hurt a number of businesses along the block.

"Growth capital was sought, but unfortunately potential investors could not see past the losses that we sustained from the February fire in Old City," the letter read in part.

Capogiro has shops at 13th and Sansom streets in the Gayborhood and 20th and Sansom streets in Rittenhouse. They also operated a seasonal location along Passyunk Avenue in South Philly.

The Reitanos told Klein they're "going back to the drawing board to plan [their] next steps."