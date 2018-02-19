Old City Building 'Imminently Dangerous' After Massive Fire

Dozens of people are out of their homes after a fire burned an apartment building and businesses along Chestnut Street in Old City Philadelphia. Officials fear the building could collapse after burning for hours Sunday. NBC10's Matt DeLucia reports.

Safety concerns lingered Monday in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood where a massive fire gutted a historic building on the corner of Chestnut and 3rd streets over the weekend.

The structure, located at 239 Chestnut St., has been declared “imminently dangerous,” the Department of Licenses and Inspection told NBC10.

The owner of that building has been ordered remove an outdoor fire escape in hopes of relieving some structural pressure and preventing crumbling.

City officials are also paying close attention to a neighboring building, located at 237 Chestnut St. On Sunday, firefighters poured untold gallons of water through the upper floor windows as they battled the early morning blaze.

Despite the devastation, city officials told NBC10 they are hopeful some of those rooms can be salvaged.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday, drawing about 400 firefighters, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

"We grabbed our wallet, keys, my glasses, our shoes, our dog and literally ran downstairs," Jenna Federico said. "We felt all the smoke around us going down the stairs."

The multi-use building houses residents on the upper floors and a pizza shop on the street level.

Around 160 people were evacuated. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but were later released from the hospital. Nine cats and four birds died in the fire, the Red Paw Relief Team said. Several more pets were rescued but are currently displaced.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.