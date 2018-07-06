The Blue Cross RiverRink's Summerfest is open for fun. NBC10's Pamela Osborne tried the fried scrapple, one of the food offerings along Penn's Landing.

Staying at home for Independence Day weekend part 2? No worries, we've got you covered with some weekend fun for the whole family.

Get outside (it is supposed to be sunny with temps in the 80s Saturday and Sunday) and enjoy the beautiful weekend ahead with these seven events.

Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta

The annual festival returns to Philadelphia's Penn's Landing for a two-day free celebration of Hispanic music, dance, food, art and entertainment. The event runs from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday to Sunday. Head down to the waterfront this weekend to enjoy the great weather with the entire family. Check it out here.

World's Largest Bounce House

The 10,000-square-foot inflatable castle is coming to Chester Park in Chester, Delaware County, for the entire weekend. Big Bounce America's unique attraction consists of basketball hoops, a giant slide and a DJ with live music in the center of the fun.

Tickets start at $11 and sessions include times for all age groups from toddlers to adults. Visit their website for more details.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Franklin Square in Philadelphia will be filled with glowing lights for the final nights of the festival. People of all ages can check out the unique display of Chinese Lanterns along with activities such as mini-golf, carousel rides and daily entertainment.

Timed tickets are required on weekends, so visit their website for more information.

Ambler Kiwanis Club Carnival & Fireworks

Missed out on the fireworks extravaganzas on July 4th, head down to Ambler, Montgomery County, for one of the top fireworks shows in the region Friday night. The free carnival runs through Saturday night at Wissahickon High School.

The carnival starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks after 9 p.m., click here for more details.

Moonlight Movies in Mt. Airy

This Saturday, "Kung Fu Panda" will be played at the Trolley Car Diner on Germantown Avenue at sunset. This is the latest edition of the outdoor movie screenings taking place in Philadelphia's Mt. Airy neighborhood this summer. To find out more, check out their website.

Bluecross RiverRink Summerfest

One of the most popular outdoor location's in the city is a great spot to take in the nice weekend. The roller rink, carnival area and arcade areas will occupy the kids while the 200-seat bar and restaurant gives adults a great experience at Penn's Landing. Visit their website to find out more about the waterfront attraction.

Lindenwold Friday Family Fun Night

Lindenwold Park in Camden County, New Jersey, has been the sight of free entertainment for the entire family all summer. This Friday, a One Man Circus kicks off the event at 7 p.m. followed by "The Emoji Movie" being played under the stars. For directions and specific details, click here.

With the beautiful weather expected this weekend, these outdoor events will be great spots to check out for all ages.