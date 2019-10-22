This grainy image shows the man Philadelphia police believe may have sexually assaulted two teens.

What to Know Twice within a week, two teens who had just gotten off SEPTA's Route 14 bus were sexually assaulted off Levick Street.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia police said the same man could be behind the two sex assaults.

Police say in both cases the man used the same MO: approaching the teens from behind, sexually assaulting them and stealing their phones.

Twice, about one week apart, teenagers were sexually assaulted after getting off the same Northeast Philadelphia SEPTA bus route late at night and investigators say the same man could be responsible for both attacks.

Philadelphia police released an image and information about the two sexual assaults and robberies that took place after an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl got off SEPTA’s Route 14 bus near Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue in the Oxford Circle neighborhood.

The 18-year-old had just gotten off the bus and was walking along the 1200 block of Levick Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 15, when a man wearing a hoodie came up behind her, investigators said. The man led her to a nearby driveway off Elbridge Street where he sexually assaulted the woman.

Then man then ran off with the woman’s phone and fled through the driveway, police said.

Then, on Monday night around 10:30, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man from behind and had her jacket pulled over her face, police said. The man then pulled her into a alleyway, told her not to make a noise and sexually assaulted the girl.

The man then took the girl’s phone and ran off, investigators said.

The Special Victims Unit linked the attacks “based on modus operandi, description of offender and geographical proximity of the assaults,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

A blurry surveillance image released by police doesn’t show specific details of the attacker who police describe as being in his 20s, standing around 5-feet, 8-inches tall.

Police urged anyone who spots the attacker to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is urged to call (215-686-8477) and/or text (773847) police. Tips can also be submitted online.

