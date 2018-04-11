A Norristown woman allegedly left her dog, Champ, outside during a sub-zero degree stretch in early January, and Champ died, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.

Now, Cecilia Ann Johnson, 64, of 1200 block of Swede Street, is charged with felony animal cruelty as well as two misdemeanor animal cruelty and neglect charges, the DA's office said.

An anonymous call alerted police Jan. 6 to a dead dog outside a house, the DA's office said. When officers arrived about noon, they found Champ dead on the ground between his doghouse and a neighboring fence.

The overnight temperature dipped to -2 the night before, with a wind chill of -20, officials said.

An necropsy performed on Champ dated April 4 listed the cause of death as hypothermia and the manner of death as "non-accidental (neglect)."

Johnson was arraigned April 6 and released on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.